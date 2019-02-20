Kolkata girl gets rape threats for Facebook post on Kashmir

A teenaged girl from Kolkata was trolled and allegedly threatened with on for a post on the plight of Kashmiris in the wake of the attack, she said Wednesday.

In her February 15 post, the Class 12 girl condemned the deadly terror strike in that killed 40 CRPF jawans, while highlighting the daily hardships of Kashmiris.

She said some people asked her to leave the country and go to in reply to her post, and others threatened and dire consequences.

A also told her that a few men were trying to locate her house through her pictures, she claimed.

"Initially, after receiving the threats, I had deleted my post. But after I came to know that some youths were looking for me, I decided to delete my account. I did not go to school for the last two days," she told

The girl lodged a complaint on Wednesday, and said police has assured her of all help, including providing security.

The cyber crime division of the is looking into the matter.

The incident comes days after a Kashmiri doctor said he was considering leaving the city, after his daughters complained of ostracism in school and neighbourhood, in the aftermath of the terror strike.

