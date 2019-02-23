Sena-BJP alliance: Athawale says his party was ignored

-
Union Social Justice Minister and RPI (A) president Ramdas Athawale rued Saturday that his party was not spared a single seat by NDA allies BJP and Shiv Sena while announcing their alliance for the coming polls.
In politics "doors are always open" but he still wanted the next government to be formed under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the Dalit leader said here.
"We are happy that the Shiv Sena and BJP have come together, but they did not leave a single seat for RPI, and this is unfortunate.
"RPI had been instrumental in garnering votes for the BJP in 2014 Assembly elections (in Maharashtra)," Athawale told reporters.
His party should have been taken into confidence by the Sena and BJP while sealing their deal, he said.
The RPI was not even called for the joint press conference (held Monday to announce the alliance), he said.
"Our party cadre and people are disappointed that RPI is not getting a single seat. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and (Sena chief) Uddhav Thackeray should think about our demands," the Union minister said.
RPI leaders will be meeting in Mumbai on February 25 and discuss this issue, he said.
His party was not thinking of switching allegiance to the Congress, Athawale said.
Asked if he had met NCP supremo Sharad Pawar recently, Athawale answered in the negative.
"I got message from (NCP leader) Chhagan Bhujbal, inviting me for a meeting. But I replied that our stand is still not clear, so nothing will come out of a meeting, let's see, in politics doors are always open," he said.
"If injustice continues, then we will see what to do," he added.
Overcoming their strained ties, the BJP and Shiv Sena on February 18 announced a seat-sharing pact for the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in Maharashtra. The BJP will contest 25 and the Shiv Sena 23 of the 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra.
The two parties said they will contest equal number of seats, after allotting allies their share, in Assembly elections which are due this year.
Talking about his visit to families of CRPF personnel from Maharashtra who were killed in the Pulwama terror attack, Athawale urged the Dalit youth to join the armed forces in large numbers.
He has demanded reservation for Dalits in the Army as they are very brave, he said.
