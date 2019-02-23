Sena-BJP alliance: Athawale says his party was ignored

Union Social and RPI (A) rued Saturday that his party was not spared a single seat by NDA allies BJP and while announcing their alliance for the coming polls.

In "doors are always open" but he still wanted the next government to be formed under Narendra Modi's leadership, the said here.

"We are happy that the and BJP have come together, but they did not leave a single seat for RPI, and this is unfortunate.

"RPI had been instrumental in garnering votes for the BJP in 2014 Assembly elections (in Maharashtra)," Athawale told reporters.

His party should have been taken into confidence by the Sena and BJP while sealing their deal, he said.

The RPI was not even called for the joint press conference (held Monday to announce the alliance), he said.

"Our party cadre and people are disappointed that RPI is not getting a single seat. Devendra Fadnavis and (Sena chief) Uddhav Thackeray should think about our demands," the said.

RPI leaders will be meeting in on February 25 and discuss this issue, he said.

His party was not thinking of switching allegiance to the Congress, Athawale said.

Asked if he had met NCP supremo recently, Athawale answered in the negative.

"I got message from (NCP leader) Chhagan Bhujbal, inviting me for a meeting. But I replied that our stand is still not clear, so nothing will come out of a meeting, let's see, in doors are always open," he said.

"If injustice continues, then we will see what to do," he added.

Overcoming their strained ties, the BJP and on February 18 announced a seat-sharing pact for the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in The BJP will contest 25 and the Shiv Sena 23 of the 48 Lok Sabha seats in

The two parties said they will contest equal number of seats, after allotting allies their share, in Assembly elections which are due this year.

Talking about his visit to families of CRPF personnel from who were killed in the Pulwama terror attack, Athawale urged the Dalit youth to join the armed forces in large numbers.

He has demanded reservation for Dalits in the as they are very brave, he said.

