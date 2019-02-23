U'khand CM pays tribute to Swami Hansadevacharya

Trivendra Singh on Saturday paid tribute to Swami Hansadevacharya Maharaj in describing his demise as a big loss to the spiritual world.

Swami Hansadevacharya Maharaj, a key figure associated with the temple movement, was killed in a road accident in neighbouring on Friday.

went to on Saturday to pay last respects to the and attended his funeral.

"Swami Hansadevacharya Maharaj was not just a great saint but also a noted social worker," an official release quoting the said.

The last rites of the Swami were performed with full state honours as desired by the

Prominent among those who attended the funeral were Manohar Lal Khattar, MP and

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)