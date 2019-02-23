Health Minister offers treatment to 2-year old HIV-afflicted

: Tamil Nadu Health C Vijayabhaskar Saturday asserted that the infection of a two-year old child did not happen due to the transfusion at the medical college hospital here and offered to provide treatment at any government or private hospital.

There was no truth in the complaints that the girl had contracted from the given at the government medical college hospital here, he told reporters here.

The said the donor of the had tested negative for

The child was treated at various hospitals, he said adding only if the parents cooperated the reason for it contracting HIV can be found out.

Action can be taken after a thorough investigation, Vijayabhaskar said.

Steps can be taken to provide treatment to the affected child either in any of the government hospitals or any private hospital, he added.

The parents of the child suffering from a heart ailment had Tuesday last said she had contracted HIV after allegedly being given blood at the government hospital here, a charged denied by the

The claim by the parents comes months after a pregnant woman contracted HIV via at a government hospital in Sivakasi, triggering state-wide outrage.

Vijayabhaskar was here to inaugurate a new Rs 6.5 crore angio centre at the hospital, the second after Chennai.

Work on setting up a Rs 7 crore trauma centre was in progress at the hospital, he said.

