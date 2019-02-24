Senior journalist Deepak Tiwari appointed VC of MP varsity

-
The Madhya Pradesh government has appointed senior journalist Deepak Tiwari as Vice Chancellor of Makhanlal Chaturvedi National Journalism and Communication University.
The state government Saturday issued the order appointing Tiwari for a period of four years after a meeting of the university's general council headed by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath.
