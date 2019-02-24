SC issues contempt notice to Cyberabad Police for coercive action against Qnet representatives

The has issued a notice to the in on a contempt plea alleging violation of its orders of 'no-coercive action' and arrests of independent representatives of company

A bench of justices R F Nariman and Vineet Saran had issued a notice and sought a response from the

The top court had also dispensed the presence of alleged contemnors and tagged the contempt petition with other pending matters for final disposal.

The contempt notice was issued on a plea of Vihaan Direct Selling Pvt Ltd, the Indian franchisee of

In the petition, it was alleged that despite the apex court's direction, independent representatives of the company were arrested by the on alleged charges of running a ponzi scheme.

The Distributors Welfare Association had filed a petition before the High Court alleging that state police authorities were not following the state's notification on the Direct Selling Guidelines, 2017, and were indiscriminately registering criminal cases against the independent representatives of QNet's Indian sub-franchisee Vihaan Direct Selling (India) Pvt. Ltd.

The franchisee claimed that the state guidelines were issued pursuant to an advisory issued by the central government's

The high court on February 6 had ordered the government, the Commissioner, and the Commissioner, to refrain from taking any action against the distributors of Qnet.

It said QNet's business is operating in under the franchisee company Vihaan Direct Selling is in full compliance with the guidelines issued by

"The action taken by the police has no and is in direct contempt of the order granted by the of that has directed all states including the state of Telangana to not take any coercive action against the company," the firm said.

