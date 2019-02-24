Turkish President Erdogan lashes out at Sisi over Egypt executions

Turkish sharply criticised his Egyptian counterpart after the recent execution of nine people in Egypt, saying he refused to talk to "someone like him".

"They killed nine young people recently. This is not something we can accept," Erdogan said Saturday in an interview with Turkish TV channels CNN-Turk and Kanal D, referring to the execution Wednesday of nine men sentenced for the murder of the Egyptian general in 2015.

"Of course, we are going to be told that it is a decision of the judiciary, but there, justice, elections, all that, are codswallop. There is an authoritarian system, even totalitarian," Erdogan added.

"Now, I am answering those who wonder why Tayyip Erdogan does not speak to Sisi, because there are mediators who come here sometimes, but I will never talk to someone like him," he said.

Relations between and have been virtually non-existent since the Egyptian military, then led by Sisi, in 2013 ousted Mohamed Morsi, a close ally of Erdogan.

Morsi's is outlawed in but members of the group have sought refuge in

Erdogan, who denounced Morsi's ouster, sometimes draws a parallel with the failed coup against himself in 2016.

The Turkish also called for the release of prisoners in

"First of all, he should release all those imprisoned with a general amnesty. As long as these people have not been released, we will not be able to talk with Sisi," he said.

Erdogan also attacked Western countries which, according to him, "roll out the red carpet" for Sisi and turn a blind eye to the latest executions in Egypt.

"Where are the Westerners? Have you heard their voices?" he said.

"On the other hand, when it comes to people imprisoned in our country (Turkey), they scream bloody murder." condemned the executions of the men, who it said were convicted in trials marred by torture allegations.

