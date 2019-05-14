Senior Palestinian official says refused US visa

A senior Palestinian has been refused a visa for the United States, she said Monday, amid worsening relations between the two sides.

Hanan Ashrawi, a longtime to Palestinian Mahmud Abbas, announced on she had been turned down without being given a justification.

"I'm over 70 & a grandmother; I've been an activist for Palestine since the late 1960's; I've always been an ardent supporter of nonviolent resistance," she said in a tweet.

"I've met (& even negotiated with) every Sec. of State since (George) Shultz, & every since (present administration excluded)." She later told AFP it was the first time she had ever been refused a visa to the United States, where her daughter and grandchildren live.

"I travel there at least three or four times a year," she said.

Ashrawi, a member of the Palestine Liberation Organization's committee and former minister, has been involved in Palestinian for decades and has won multiple awards for her work, including the

There was no immediate reaction from the

Relations between the US and the have been strained since recognised as Israel's capital in December 2017.

The see the eastern part of the disputed city as the capital of their future state and cut ties with the in response.

Trump is expected to release a long-delayed peace plan in the coming months. In a recent tweet Ashrawi referred to Trump as a "self-appointed advocate/apologist for Israel".

