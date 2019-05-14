Apple revamps TV app for direct subscriptions to channels

users will be able to subscribe to HBO, and a handful of other channels directly through Apple's new TV app, bypassing the need to download or launch a separate app.

The new capabilities available Monday come ahead of Apple's plan to offer its own original shows, including ones from and Those shows will be part of an TV Plus subscription coming later this year for a yet-to-be disclosed price.

Hulu and already offer premium channels as add-ons to their regular subscriptions, and both have original shows. is trying to catch up on to make up for a slowdown in sales.

Although those channels are already available as part of individual apps for iPhones, or Apple TV, buying subscriptions through Apple will allow users to watch those videos directly in Apple's app.

They'll also be able to download videos to watch when there isn't an internet connection, something not always available through the individual apps.

One catch: Subscriptions through the new app and individual channel apps are treated separately. So to get the download feature, users would need to cancel their existing subscription and sign up again through Once they do that, they'll no longer be able to watch through HBO's own app.

The new Apple TV app will also incorporate shows and movies bought through Apple's store and will introduce a new section with kid-friendly videos.

