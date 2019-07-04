Sensex rises 17% in FY19, Nifty up 14.9%: Survey

The benchmark BSE Sensex rose by 17.3 per cent during the 2018-19 fiscal, the Economic Survey said Thursday.

During this period, the S&P BSE Sensex closed at its highest level of 38,897 points on August 28 last year and the lowest level at 33,019 points on April 4, 2018, according to the survey tabled in Parliament.

"The Sensex closed at 38,673 on March 31, 2019, witnessing an increase of 17.3 per cent from its closing value of 32,969 as on March 31, 2018," it said.

The broader Nifty-50, of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) closed at 11,624 on March 31, 2019, witnessing a gain of 14.9 per cent from its closing value of 10,114 as on March 31, 2018.

During this period, the Nifty-50 closed at its highest level of 11,739 on August 28, 2018, and the lowest mark at 10,030 on October 26 last year, the survey said.

According to an analysis, investors' wealth had zoomed Rs 8.83 lakh crore in 2018-19 driven by the rally in the broader market.

In 2019-20, the Sensex crossed 40,000 mark for the first time on June 3 and closed at 40,268, the survey stated.

