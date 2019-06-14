Septuagenarian held on molestation charge

A septuagenarian was here arrested for allegedly molesting a five-year-old girl, police said Friday.

On the complaint of the girl's father, a case has been registered against accused Netrapal (76) under Section 354 of the IPC and the POCSO Act.

SP (City) Shlok Kumar said the accused lured the girl on the pretext of giving her a toffee and allegedly molested her.

In the meantime, the girl's father saw it and freed the child from his grip, police said.

