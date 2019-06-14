Relief for Pondy fishermen's kin during fishing ban period

Health and Fisheries Minister Krishna Rao Friday launched the government's scheme to provide Rs 5,500 to each of the families of fishermen who have forgone income during the 61-day-long ban on fishing in the Union Territory.

Rao told newsmen after kickstarting the scheme that each of the 19,290 fishermen families was being extended the relief at an expenditure of Rs 10.60 crore.

The ban was in force on fishing operations from April 15 to June 14.

Members elected from constituencies having fishing villages were present at the launch of the scheme.

