JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

Asian indices drop as traders await US Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's speech
Business Standard

'Seriously looking' to end US birthright citizenship, says Trump

During his 2016 presidential campaign, Trump had said that he will end the birthright citizenship

Press Trust of India  |  Washington 

trump

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he is "seriously looking" at ending the right of citizenship for America-born children of non-citizens.

"We are looking at birthright citizenship very seriously. It's frankly ridiculous, Trump said responding to a question on the birthright citizenship, which grants automatic citizenship to those born in the US.

"Birthright citizenship where you have a baby on our land, you walk over the border, have a baby, congratulations, the baby is now a US citizen. We're looking at it very, very seriously," Trump said.

During his 2016 presidential campaign, Trump had said that he will end the birthright citizenship.

The 14th Amendment of the US Constitution guarantees birthright citizenship and states: "All persons born or naturalized in the United States and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside.
First Published: Thu, August 22 2019. 05:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU