'Sesame Street' to release on January 15, 2021

"Sesame Street" is set to hit the screens on January 15, 2021.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, also announced Tuesday that Tim Story's "Tom and Jerry" movie will release on April 16, 2021.

Studio insiders say "Sesame Street" will begin shooting in June.

"Portlandia" co-creator is attached to direct, with 21 Laps' producing alongside and Entertainment 360.

The movie, which is said to be a musical, is expected to include appearances from "Sesame Street" residents Big Bird, the Grouch and Cookie Monster.

of "Kings of Summer" wrote the most recent draft of the screenplay.

Story's "Tom and Jerry" film is a live-action hybrid based on the classic animated series created by and that was first introduced in 1940.

Both the films are yet to have an official title.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)