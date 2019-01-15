'Serenity' asks a lot from audience: Anne Hathaway

says the complexities of her upcoming "Serenity" asks a lot from the audience.

The "Devil Wears Prada" star took to to explain the complexities of the "lushly intelligent" movie and advised that a discussion after watching the movie will be required for film, which she said is made for adults who are "into" things that "don't come standard", reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Alongside a photograph of her standing topless with behind her, captioned the post: "Matthew and I are learning our 'Serenity' isn't easily broken down into sound bytes. I really like movies like that, but just in case I am in the minority, here are some reasons why I think you should see it:

"I find 'Serenity' to be a thrilling, ambitious, violent, spiritual, erotic, charged, dark, damning, contradictory, maddening, lushly intelligent from the brilliant mind of

"It asks a lot of the audience. It exists outside cut-and-dry, black-and-white moralising, beyond the realm of 'thumbs up' and 'thumbs down', 'it sucked', 'it was badass', etc. It will need some analysis and conversation after. Good."

She further described the film as a "sexy, surreal, modern noir for grown ups who are into things that don't come standard".

"If that sounds like you, I hope you'll consider giving us your time and attention," she said.

--IANS

dc/rb

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)