SPARC inks research collaboration pact with China's HitGen

Sun Pharma's research arm (SPARC) and China's biotech firm announced a collaboration to identify novel small molecule leads for targets of interest.

Under the terms of the agreement, HitGen will receive upfront payment and will be eligible for certain milestone payments.

"Under this collaboration, HitGen will apply its advanced technology platform, based on DNA-encoded library design, synthesis and screening, to discover novel leads for SPARC," both companies said in a joint statement.

The statement, however, did not elaborate on details of the payments.

HitGen said the company will work closely with SPARC scientists to generate novel leads for their innovative research programmes to address unmet medical needs.

HitGen is a biotech company with headquarters and main research facilities based in Chengdu, China, and a subsidiary in the USA.

Shares of SPARC were trading 2.08 per cent higher from its previous close at Rs 200.80 apiece on BSE.

