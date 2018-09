Three-year-Old 'Seven Eleven' ably ridden by Jockey Narredu claimed the Police Cup (about) 2000 Meters , the main event of the Monsoon Races held here Sunday.

The winner was trained by Laxman S.

Trainer Faisal Hassan scored double while jockeys Akshay Kumar claimed triple and scored double.

Only one favourite obliged in a card of eight events.

