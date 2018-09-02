Shaun White mulls skateboard bid for Tokyo 2020

Triple Winter Olympic champion is considering competing in at in 2020, he told AFP while taking part in a professional event in on Sunday.

The 31-year-old American snowboard superstar has been skating since his early childhood and won his first snowboard halfpipe gold at the Torino

"Honestly, I am here to see how things go. I haven't made a decision either way, I just figured, want to have some fun, skateboard, come to and then hopefully make a decision come new year if I'm really going to go for it or not," he said of the he was targeting

" for me just happened so, to finish climbing the mountain and to have a success like that and to have another mountain to climb with skateboarding, it's a lot.

"Physically, mentally and all these things so, I think for me to have fun right now and get excited about it, and then set the goal of going to is how I'm going to do it." will make its Olympic bow in 2020 with a 'Park' and 'Street' event for both men and women decided on by judges awarding points, but for many in the skateboard community the Olympic event is unwelcome.

"I think it's funny, it's deja vu of the same thing that happened to There is a lot of people that wanted it and a lot of others that weren't sure about what it would do to the sport. And I don't know, for snowboarding, it was great.

==================================White feels he is better at skate but is in competing in a bowl, or event, both of which he describes as more technical than

"It's crazy, is I feel like, everything is bigger. The halfpipe walls, look, maybe the highest here is 12, 14 feet maybe, and snowboarding it's 22 feet tall.

So it's a lot bigger and you are strapped in so there is no running out of something, if you are going to hit a jump, you are going, it's happening.

"But with skateboarding, it's more technical. You can spin and flip, and the board can spin and flip. So I think there is a lot more involved, and in that sense, it makes it harder to complete a run. You know, there is so much that can go wrong," said White.

The sport is so new that the qualifiers for the four events are yet to be decided upon.

"I'm waiting to get the phone call to tell me when the dates are.

"It's the first time it's happened so it's not surprising that the (organisation)... it's a little (slow), it's new.

"Everybody's trying to figure out where it all fits and how it works together... and it's cool, it's good to be part of that, the first time ever. And I'm really excited.

