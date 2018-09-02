Rally held in Delhi to spread awareness on spinal injuries

for Science and Technology on Sunday flagged off a rally at Rajpath here to spread awareness about spinal injuries.

The rally, comprising of over 200 wheelchair users as well as able-bodied persons, was followed by a candle march, both of which were organised by the (ISIC) in association with the International

ISIC in a statement said that the event was held on the occasion of September 2 being spinal cord injury day.

The candle march, comprising wheelchair users, students, police officials and other campaigners including staff of ISIC, ended at the Rashtrapati Bhawan here, it said.

ISIC also said that it would be holding a cultural event titled 'We Are One' on September 4 at here as part of its awareness campaign.

At the event, differently-abled artists on wheelchairs will showcase dance and other performances, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)