Seven killed, 15 injured in two road accidents in Nepal

Seven persons were killed and 15 others injured in two separate accidents in on Thursday.

In the first incident, five people died and eight others were injured when a jeep fell into a 200-metre deep gorge in Fikki Rural Municipality in district, about 200 km east of Kathmandu, the police said.

The accident happened when the jeep, going to Sindhulimadi from Mahadevbada, veered of a hilly road after lost control of the vehicle, they said, adding four persons died on the spot while one during treatment at a hospital.

The injured, including the driver, were admitted to a hospital.

In a separate incident, two persons were killed and seven others injured when a tipper overturned at Sunkoshi Rural Municipality in district, about 100-km east of

The injured have been admitted to a local hospital for treatment, the police said.

