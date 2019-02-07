Five held in connection with killing of PMK functionary

Five people have been arrested in connection with the killing of a PMK functionary near here, police said Thursday.
Ramalingam was allegedly done to death on Tuesday after he questioned some people about religious conversion in the area, they said.
S Nijam Ali, Sarbudeen, Rizwan, Mohamed Azarudeen and Mohamed Raiyaz have been arrested in connection with the case, police said.
BJP national secretary H Raja visited Ramalingam's house and consoled the family members.
Meanwhile, the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) and BJP condemned the incident and alleged that Ramalingam was targeted for resisting religious conversion in the region.
PMK founder S Ramadoss sought constitution of a Special Investigation Team to probe the case, besides seeking financial compensation to the bereaved family from the central and state governments.
BJP Tamil Nadu president Tamilisai Soundararajan said the incident should not be seen as an "isolated" one.
"Ramalingam was killed the next day he prevented religious conversion.. the culprits should be punished," she tweeted.
Karnataka BJP leader and former state minister CT Ravi also expressed grief over Ramalingam's death.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
