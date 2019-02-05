Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar to attend conference on Kaifi Azmi in Pakistan

The has invited veteran and her husband, Javed Akhtar, for a conference which will pay tributes to her father, noted

"We have invited Kaifi Azmi's daughter and her husband for the event besides some other notable cultural personalities from India," an office bearer of the Arts Council said on Tuesday.

He said and Azmi have confirmed that they would be coming to for the event, which is set to be held on February 23 and 24 at the Arts Council. The couple will also address the event.

"It is a great opportunity for notable and popular writers, poets and artists from to interact with their Pakistani counterparts and we are confident the festival will be a success," Ejaz Farooqi, of the council, said.

Farooqi said is regarded as one of the top literary figures in the subcontinent.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)