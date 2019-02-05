Unclaimed bag creates security scare at Delhi airport, cops find gold bars worth Rs 1.78 crore

An unclaimed bag lying in the international arrival terminal of the triggered a security alarm leading to recovery of 32 gold bars worth Rs 1.78 crore, officials said Tuesday.

They said a bag lying in a luggage trolley was spotted by CISF security personnel at the international transfer area of the (IGIA) on Monday night and soon a bomb detection and disposal team of the force was rushed to check the contents.

While the bag did not contain any explosive or improvised (IED), 32 gold bars weighing 5.9 kgs was recovered from it, they said.

When no passenger claimed it, a CCTV review was done and it was found that an unidentified passenger, who came from Hong Kong and took a flight to Mumbai, dumped the bag in the terminal area, possibly in fear of being caught by security agencies, they said.

The gold bars, valued at Rs 1.78 crore, have been handed over to Customs authorities at the airport for further probe, officials added.

