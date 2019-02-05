BJP attacks Mamata for stopping Adityanath from entering

The unit of BJP Tuesday accused Chief Minister of disrespecting federalism and democracy by trying to stop her counterpart from entering Bengal.

The saffron party leaders further charged her with announcing an undeclared emergency in Bengal.

has proved that she does not respect federalism and democracy. She tried to stop Chief Minister from entering She has announced an undeclared emergency in Bengal as her words are law, BJPs unit spokesmen and told a press conference here.

They claimed Banerjee appeared fearful of Adityanath and BJPs national president due to which she is not allowing them to enter Bengal, adding, The final countdown for her has begun as the people will throw her out in the elections.

Their press conference came in the backdrop of Adityanath travelling to Purulia by road after his chopper landed at Barmasia in district, about 30 km from Purulia in bordering state West Bengal, during the day.

Shahdeo said that the Apex Courts direction to Kolkata Police to cooperate with the CBI has shamed government.

He also said had murdered democracy during last year's panchayat polls in Bengal.

Prabhakar said, Instead of preventing intrusion of Bangladeshis and Rohingyas into their state, she is stopping BJP and CBI. She should tell the nation as to why she is afraid of the BJP and the CBI? Why she is not allowing them to enter the state?



Prabhakar also alleged that Banerjee opposed Durga Puja and Ram Navami, but has no problem with cow slaughter.

