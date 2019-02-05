BJP attacks Mamata for stopping Adityanath from entering

-
ALSO READ
Bengal town tension: ABVP burns Mamata's effigy
BJP challenges Mamata's decision to not allow Rath Yatra in WB
BJP Rath Yatra: Mamata Banerjee govt approaches division bench against HC order
Mamata questions BJP on lynching, farmers' suicide
Centre changing functioning of institutions, alleges Mamata
-
The Jharkhand unit of BJP Tuesday accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of disrespecting federalism and democracy by trying to stop her Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath from entering Bengal.
The saffron party leaders further charged her with announcing an undeclared emergency in Bengal.
Mamata Banerjee has proved that she does not respect federalism and democracy. She tried to stop Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath from entering West Bengal. She has announced an undeclared emergency in Bengal as her words are law, BJPs Jharkhand unit spokesmen Praveen Prabhakar and Pratul Shahdeo told a press conference here.
They claimed Banerjee appeared fearful of Adityanath and BJPs national president Amit Shah due to which she is not allowing them to enter Bengal, adding, The final countdown for her has begun as the people will throw her out in the elections.
Their press conference came in the backdrop of Adityanath travelling to Purulia by road after his chopper landed at Barmasia in Bokaro district, about 30 km from Purulia in bordering state West Bengal, during the day.
Shahdeo said that the Apex Courts direction to Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar to cooperate with the CBI has shamed Mamata Banerjee government.
He also said Trinamool Congress had murdered democracy during last year's panchayat polls in Bengal.
Prabhakar said, Instead of preventing intrusion of Bangladeshis and Rohingyas into their state, she is stopping BJP and CBI. She should tell the nation as to why she is afraid of the BJP and the CBI? Why she is not allowing them to enter the state?
Prabhakar also alleged that Banerjee opposed Durga Puja and Ram Navami, but has no problem with cow slaughter.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU