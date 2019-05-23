Shah wins Gandhingar; BJP set to sweep all 26 seats of Gujarat

The is set to retain all the 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat, repeating its 2014 performance in the home state of

While Modi did not contest election from the state this time, chief won by a huge margin from in his maiden Lok Sabha foray.

The has won 10 seats so far, and it is leading by over 1.25 lakh votes in all the other 16 seats.

Declaration of results is taking time as counting of VVPAT slips is going on, said a

Shah won from Gandhinagar -- a seat earlier held by BJP patriarch L K Advani -- by 5.57 lakh votes, defeating rival Shah polled 8.94 lakh votes while Chavda got 3.37 lakh votes.

The margin of victory of the BJP's Navsari candidate C R Patil -- 6.89 lakh -- remains the highest in all twenty six seats so far. Patil had won the 2014 Lok Sabha election from Navsari by a margin of 5.58 lakh votes.

In Surat, the BJP's Darshana Jardosh won by 5.48 lakh votes, defeating candidate

In Jamnagar, BJP's Poonam Madam won by over 2.36 lakh votes defeating candidate

BJP's won from Anand, defeating Congress candidate and former Union by a margin of 1.97 lakh votes.

In Bardoli, BJP's Parbhu Vasava defeated Congress candidate by 2.15 lakh votes.

BJP candidate from Chhota Udepur, Gitaben Rathva, won by a margin of 3.77 lakh votes, defeating Congress candidate

BJP's won seat by a margin of 3.68 lakh votes, defeating Congress' Lalit Kagathara.

In Vadodara, BJP candidate is leading by a margin of over 5.84 lakh votes against Congress' Prashant Patel. Notably, she has crossed Modi's victory margin of 5.70 lakh in 2014 elections from

BJP candidates are leading by over 3 lakh votes in Valsad, Panchmahal, Kheda, Kutch, Ahmedabad (East), Ahmedabad (West), Banaskantha, Bharuch and Bhavnagar.

The lowest lead of a BJP candidate is in Dhahod, where a minister in Modi government, Jaswantsinh Bhabhor, is ahead by 1.26 lakh votes.

said the credit for this outcome went to the people of the state.

"Political pundits could not see the Modi wave until the exit poll. Today this wave is clear from the leads and results received so far. It is the victory the people of the country. Their faith in and his honest, decisive leadership are evident," he said.

"The people of the country have decided who can provide a strong leadership. The BJP got a big victory due to Modi. showed how a party is organized and how it wins election. His 'Chanakya niti' and leadership and inspiration to lakhs of party workers contributed to this victory," Rupani told reporters.

Congress accepted the defeat.

"This is the verdict of the people of the country and we accept it. We will try to find out our faults and rectify them," state Congress said.

In 2014 the Congress had lost all the 26 seats in However, in the 2017 state assembly polls the party put up a tough fight, and BJP managed to retain power with a slender majority.

BJP workers started frenzied celebrations across the state.

Heeraba, nonagenarian mother of Modi, briefly joined in the celebrations by greeting people who had gathered outside her house in Kudasan village on the outskirts of Gandhinagar.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)