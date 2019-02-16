Shaw makes comeback to Mumbai squad for Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Young opening batsman Prithvi Shaw will be returning to competitive after sustaining an ankle during a practice game in prior to the Test series as he was Saturday included in Mumbai's squad for the upcoming

The Association (MCA) announced the 15- member squad for the domestic T20 tournament on its website after the senior selection committee, led by former pacer Ajit Agarkar, met here to pick the team.

international will lead the team in the T20 tournament, which will be played in from February 21 to 28.

Shaw had sustained the while fielding and subsequently missed the entire Test series, which the visitors won.

It was was India's maiden Test series win Down Under.

Subsequently, on his return to India, Shaw underwent a rehabilitation programme.

Other batting regulars Shreyas Iyer, Siddhesh Lad, Surya Kumar Yadav and experienced wicketkeeper-batsman Aditya Tare have made it to the squad.

The bowling attack will be led by former pacer Dhawal Kulkarni.

Mumbai, who flopped in the recently concluded Ranji Trophy, had won the Vijay Hazare Trophy, the domestic One-day tournament, earlier in the season.

squad: (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Dhawal Kulkarni, Siddhesh Lad, Aditya Tare, Surya Kumar Yadav, Akash Parkar, Eknath Kerkar, Dhurmil Matkar, Shams Mulani, Shubham Ranjane, Tushar Deshpande and

