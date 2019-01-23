India vs New Zealand: Shami becomes fastest Indian to take 100 ODI wickets

on Wednesday added another feather to his cap becoming the fastest Indian medium pacer to complete 100 wickets in one-day internationals (ODIs).

In the ongoing first ODI against New Zealand in Napier, sent back Kiwi opener to the stands in the very first over achieving the feat.

Earlier, the Indian record was held by left-arm medium pacer Irfan Pathan, who had picked his 100th wicket from 59 games. achieved it in 56.

Zaheer Khan (65), (67) and Javagal Srinath (68) complete the top five fastest bowlers from India who have fastest 100 wickets record.

Overall, Shami is now tied with New Zealand pacer as the sixth fastest to 100 wickets landmark in terms of matches played.

sensational leg-spinner tops the chart, reaching the milestone in just 44 ODIs. He is followed by (52), (53), (54) and (55).