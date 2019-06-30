Shay Mitchell announces pregnancy

"Pretty Little Liars" star Shay Mitchell and boyfriend actor Matte Babel are pregnant with their first child.

Mitchell, 32, made the announcement in a surprise Instagram post and YouTube video on Friday.

"Does this mean I'm allowed to drive in the car pool lane at all times now?" she joked in the caption of a topless maternity snapshot, showing off her bare baby bump.

Babel also took to Instagram after Mitchell shared the

"Watching the both of you grow over the past 6 months has been the most beautiful thing in the world. The strength, vulnerability and grace you've had during this pregnancy has left me in awe, you're going to be an incredible mom. We're lucky to have you, love you," the 38-year-old actor wrote.

Mitchell did not disclose how far along she is or when the baby is due.

The announcement comes six months after she revealed she had a miscarriage.

