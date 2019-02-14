Sheriff: Dog named Donald Trump wasn't killed over politics

A says a dog named wasn't shot and killed over a political rivalry, despite false claims circulating on that have spurred "violent threats" against some county residents.

The Sheriff's Office concluded the person who shot the dog Sunday was "legally protecting their livestock" on private property. The shooter has not been identified.

"Facts have been misrepresented on sites," Shawn Haken's office said in a statement about the dog's death. "Unfortunately, people are now posting multiple threats of violence towards citizens in the area and justifying the threats based on these inaccurate posts on " The dog's owner, Randal Thom, is an avid supporter of the and has been featured in dozens of stories for frequenting his rallies.

Some claimed a neighbor, who they believed to be a Democrat, intentionally killed Thom's dog.

Neighbors have lodged 14 complaints about Thom's dogs running loose, killing animals and attacking a person, according to the Thom was convicted on a petty misdemeanor of "dogs and cats at large" in 2015, according to court records. He could not immediately be reached for comment.

is about 160 miles (257 kilometers) south of

