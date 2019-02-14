Orthonova Hospital Performs Hip Replacement Surgery on 110 Years Old Lady

-
/ -- - It's the first hip replacement surgery in the world done on a 110 year old woman
A 110 years old lady Chanan kaur W/o Mohinder Singh, resident of Kapurthala, Punjab was admitted in Orthonova Hospital, Jalandhar, with a broken hip due to a fall.
Chanan kaur was in pain and refused treatment by many doctors.
Dr Harprit Singh, M.S., Mch (Ortho) Gold medallist surgeon of Orthonova Hospital, Jalandhar, took the challenge and performed a successful Hip replacement surgery on Mrs Chanan Kaur. The perfect surgery ended with a smile on many faces. It was the first Hip Replacement surgery on a 110 years old patient in the whole world. Mrs Chanan Kaaur is able to walk comfortably at present.
Dr Harprit Singh has done more than 30,000 Joint replacement surgeries and 42,000 other ortho surgeries in a period of 20 years and now leads in the orthopaedics with magical fingers and the grace of god.
About Orthonova Joint and Trauma Hospital:
Orthonova Hospital has been the leader in the field of orthopaedics since 1997. All the latest techniques, may it be trauma, like closed interlock nailing for fractures, Computer Navigation in knee and hip replacement, customized knee replacements, Arthroscopic ACL Reconstruction, meniscal suturing, mosaic plasty (cartilage grafting) in sports injury, percutaneous spine fixation etc., Orthonova paved the way thereby bringing relief to thousands of suffering people.
Acclaimed not just nationally, Orthonova has also received appreciation from overseas. In a survey conduced by World Wide Achievers in 2014, Orthonova Hospital has been ranked on the top in the category of Orthopaedics in North India.
