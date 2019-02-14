Goa: BJP, Cong leaders condole death of writer and ex-MLA Wagh

Leaders cutting across party lines have condoled the death of noted and Assembly's former and lauded his contributions in literary and political fields.

The 53-year-old former BJP MLA died on February 8 in while he was on a tour of Cape Town, his wife had said on Wednesday.

He had been ailing since August 2016 after he suffered a heart stroke.

in his condolence message said Wagh's work and love for will always be remembered.

"With a heavy heart, we pray for late Vishnu Surya Wagh, former of Assembly and eminent who is no more with us. His work and love towards Goa will always be remembered. We pray for his eternal soul to rest in peace," Rane said.

BJP's member from South Goa seat Narendra Sawaikar said Wagh was his friend and a great human being.

"Deeply saddened by the of demise of my friend ex-deputy speaker, poet, lyricist, orator, artist, author, and a great human being #VishnuWagh. May his soul attain sadgati. Om Shanti," Sawaikar said in a tweet.

said Wagh was his most loving friend and guide.

"Disheartening to learn sad demise of multifaced personality #VishnuWagh. Goa lost intelligent and brave son, I lost a most loving friend and guide. We worked together in @IYCGoa under his leadership, I join his bereaved family in the time of distress," Chodankar said in a tweet.

Former Goa minister said Wagh was an outstanding personality in the field of art and culture.

"Deeply pained by the of passing away of my friend, poet, orator, actor writer, ex-MLA and ex-Deputy Speaker Goa has lost one of the outstanding personality in the field of art and culture. May his soul rest in peace. My condolences to his family," the tweeted.

Wagh was a member of the state Assembly from St Andre constituency in district between 2012 and 2017. He was also of the

He wrote over 20 plays in Marathi, three musical dramas, 18 Konkani plays, 16 one-act plays and six volumes of poetry.

He also directed more than 50 plays in Konkani and Marathi languages.

Some of his critically-acclaimed plays include "Tuka Abhang Abhang", "Suvari", "Teen Poishancho Tiatro", "Dharmashree" and "Pedru Poddlo Baient".

