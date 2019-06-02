Shivaji coronation anniversary to be celebrated on Raigad fort

Nearly four lakh people are expected to converge at the historic fort in to celebrate the anniversary of the Maratha warrior Maharaj's coronation ceremony on June 6, organisers of the event said.

Maharaj was coronated on 6 June, 1674 at the fort, which served as the capital of the Maratha empire.

During ' Shivrajyabhishek-2019', a series of events have been planned on June 5 and 6 at the located in neighbouring Raigad district, around 170 kms from

"The on 5 June and anniversary of Maharaj's coronation on 6 June. We are clubbing various issues related to forts and their conservation, heritage, history, environment," Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati, Rajya Sabha MP, who is the of Raigad Development Authority (RDA), said.

"Englishman was present when Shivaji Maharaj was coronated. This year, we are going to have diplomats from five countries," he said.

Sambhajiraje belongs to the Kolhapur royal family and is a descendant of Shivaji Maharaj.

According to him, diplomats from China, Poland, Greece, and will be attending the event on Thursday.

From Wednesday, people will start converging around the fort.A 'puja' would be conducted in the presence of sarpanchs (village heads) and people from 21 villages around the fort, he said.

There will be a display of Shivaji-era martial arts and an exhibition on Besides, there would be a presentation on works being undertaken by the RDA followed by cultural events.

On Thursday, there would be flag hoisting followed by the arrival of 'palkhi' of Shivaji Maharaj, he said.

Shivaji Maharaj's descendents will also attend the event.

