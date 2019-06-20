Shristi Infra looks at global markets for expansion

-
Real estate firm Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation is eyeing overseas markets for expansion, an official said Thursday.
The company has also drawn up 'Vision 2022' for entering the affordable housing segment in places like Asansol and Guwahati.
"We are looking at expanding in global markets like Dubai and Nigeria," MD Sunil Jha told reporters here.
Jha said the residential market in Dubai is expected to improve after 2020. "We are in favour of having a local partner in Dubai, who will either have the money or the expertise," he said.
The company is already in the process of setting up township projects in Asansol and Guwahati.
"With the realty sector becoming more organised, the overall outlook for the industry looks progressive in the times to come," Jha added.
Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation posted a consolidated revenue of Rs 307.25 crore from operations and net loss of Rs 20.5 crore for the fiscal ended March.
