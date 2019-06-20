Shristi Infra looks at global markets for expansion

firm Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation is eyeing overseas markets for expansion, an said Thursday.

The company has also drawn up 'Vision 2022' for entering the affordable housing segment in places like and

"We are looking at expanding in global markets like and Nigeria," MD told reporters here.

Jha said the residential market in is expected to improve after 2020. "We are in favour of having a local partner in Dubai, who will either have the money or the expertise," he said.

The company is already in the process of setting up township projects in and

"With the realty sector becoming more organised, the overall outlook for the industry looks progressive in the times to come," Jha added.

posted a consolidated revenue of Rs 307.25 crore from operations and net loss of Rs 20.5 crore for the fiscal ended March.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)