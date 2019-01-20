Akash posts upset win over GM Ziatdinov

International Master G Akash, a former national champion, shared the lead with four points after the fourth round of the 11th Chennai Open International Grand Master tournament here Sunday.

In the fourth round, Akash defeated Grand Master Raset Ziatdinov of USA in a Ruy Lopez game that lasted 46 moves.

Shattering both sides of the board, Akash, a GM norm-holder, kept Ziatdinov's in the centre and finished the game in a flourish.

On the top board, GM of scored a win over defending champion R R Laxman of

Sharing the lead with four points with Paichadze are Tran Tuan Minh, (both Vietnam), Maxim Lugovskoy (Russia), Akash, Karthik Venkataraman, P Shyam Nikhil, A Ra Harikrishnan and Girish A Koushik (all India).

Half a point behind them with 3.5 points are 11 players including GMs (Russia) and of among others.

Top seeded Russian Grand Master Alexandr Predke, who started with a draw, was forced to share honours again, with city-based International Master T U Navin Kanna, and remains at three points.

Earlier, IM norm-holder G B Harshavardhan, a school student, scored the biggest win of his career defeating third seeded Russian GM (ELO 2589) in the third round late yesterday.

Rozum side-stepped a draw by repetition on the 20th move, but went into an inferior rook ending that the Chennai boy fully used to his advantage securing the win after 56 moves.

Harshavardhan came up with a steady show today holding International Master to a draw and is scheduled to meet Grandmaster (Belarus) in the next round.

The third round also witnessed upset wins for C Sai Vishwesh and K Senthil Maran over Grand Masters Deviatkin Andrei and Sundararajan Kidambi respectively.

Results: Round 4 (Indians unless specified): Luka Paichadze (Geo) 4 beat RR Laxman (3), (Svk) 3.5 drew with (Blr) 3.5, Girish A Koushik (4) beat Deepan Chakkravarthy J (3), (Blr) 3.5 drew with A L Muthaiah (3.5), Rathanakaran K (3) lost to Tran Tuan Minh (Vie) 4.

(Vie) 3 lost to Karthik Venkataraman (4), (3.5) drew G B Harshavardhan (3.5), G Akash (4) bt Raset Ziatdinov (USA) 3, Sai Vishwesh (3) lost to Nguyen (Vie) 4.

Round 3: (Geo) 2 lost to (Vie) 3, Harshavardhan (3) bt (Rus) 2, (Rus) 2.5 drew with V Saravanan (2.5), L R Srihari (2) lost to 3, Aleksandrov 3 beat (Egy) 2, Ziatdinov 3 beat Erigaisi Arjun (2), J Deepan Chakkravarthy (3) beat

