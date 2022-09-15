SIAM elects VECV's Vinod Aggarwal as its new president

Auto body Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers on Thursday elected Vinod Aggarwal as its new president for 2022-23.

Aggarwal, the MD and CEO of Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles, succeeds Maruti Suzuki India Executive Vice Chairman Kenichi Ayukawa.

The Indian automotive is currently at a very exciting juncture, Aggarwal stated after taking over as President.

"The Indian automotive is witnessing rapid adoption and focus on connectivity, e-mobility and alternate fuels, and other technological advancements, to provide the consumers with not just modern, but also safe and environment friendly vehicles," he added.

The also elected Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Managing Director Shailesh Chandra as the Vice President.

Satyakam Arya, CEO & MD, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles was elected as the Treasurer.

