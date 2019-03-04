Siddaramaiah hits out at PM for dyslexia jibe

Former Karnataka Monday criticised Modi for his purported political potshot at while answering a question by a student on

Targeting Modi, tweeted: "Just came across a video of our @narendramodi taking political potshots using the name of dyslexic people. Shame on you Modi!! You just can't go below this. Your insensitivity can't be washed away by dipping in any river. They may be slow in learning but not heartless like you."



Karnataka also hit out at Modi for the reported jibe.

Posting a video of the making that comment, Rao tweeted Sunday, "If there was ever a India has seen, here's one. Yuck!"



During a video interaction, a girl Sunday sought to know from Modi the measures taken by the government to benefit dyslexic children.

Before she even finished her question, the prime minister made a comment purported to be a political jibe at

Modi asked the student whether the scheme for dyslexic people she was talking about would benefit a 40 or 50-year-old child. He then said the mother of such children would be very much happy.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)