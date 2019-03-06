Siemens launches centre to connect physical infra with digital world

Wednesday said it has launched a new MindSphere Application Center in Gurugram, Haryana, which will allow customers connect machines and with the digital world.

The MindSphere Application Center launched in Gurugram, is the first in the world, specifically aimed at digital solutions for coal and steam-based power plants.

" has launched a new MindSphere Application Center, a state-of-the-art digitalised technology centre, supported by Siemens' MindSphere, an open, cloud-based IoT that lets customers connect machines and to the digital world and its thermodynamic digital twin," it said.

It will offer technologies such as (RDS), performance optimiser, remote maintenance, power plant management, digital white board.

In addition, will be co-creating specific solutions with the customers on steam and coal power plant requirements such as coal blending solutions, augmented reality, equipment maintenance and troubleshooting, for training, outage planning based on grid trends and more.

"This centre in is part of the 58 MindSphere Application Centers established globally. Each of the MindSphere Application Centers from Siemens spans multiple locations in different countries and specialises in various industry verticals. Today, around 900 software developers, data specialists and engineers are already working together with customers at these centres to develop digital innovations for data analysis and machine learning, Sunil Mathur, MD and at Siemens said.

