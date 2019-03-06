Rafale: SC not to hear AAP MP's plea as he made "derogatory" statements on judiciary

The Wednesday said it will not hear the of against its verdict on the fighter jet deal, saying that he has made some "very, very derogatory statements" about the institution of judiciary.

"We have with us some statements made by your client (Sanjay Singh) about this institution. It is very very derogatory. We are not going to hear you," said a bench comprising and Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph.

The bench told who was appearing for Singh that it will pass some orders against the after hearing him on the statements made by the

"We will decide...after hearing you in the context of certain statements made by him in connection with this matter (Rafale) and the CBI cases," the bench said.

At the outset, when the bench assembled to hear the matter, the CJI inquired who was appearing for Singh in the filed by him.

When Hegde stood up, the bench apprised him about Singh's conduct and the statements made by him.

Hegde expressed ignorance about the statements made by Singh.

The apex court asked Hegde to speak to his client and get back to the court.

Singh was one of the petitioners whose petition was dismissed on December 14, 2018.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)