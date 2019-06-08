Sigourney Weaver joins 'Ghostbusters 3'

Veteran actor Sigourney Weaver is set to star in "Ghostbusters 3", along with Bill Murray and Dan Aykroyd.
The 69-year-old actor has confirmed that she will reprise her role as cellist Dana Barrett, whose apartment was haunted by an evil spirit in the original 1984 film.
''It's going to be crazy working with the guys again," Weaver told The Parade magazine.
Speaking about the original "Ghostbusters", she added, ''I knew it would be big. The script was so funny and full of heart. 'Ghostbusters' changed my life.''
"Ghostbusters 3" is being helmed by original director Ivan Reitman's son Jason Reitman.
