Delhi doctor detained in Kanpur kidney racket case

A doctor of a private hospital in has been detained by the police in connection with its probe into a kidney racket, which was busted in February, an said Saturday.

"Dr was detained in on Friday night and has been brought to for investigation," of Police (Crime), Kanpur, Rajesh Yadav, told over phone.

Shukla is the of a private hospital in and was detained by a Special Investigation Team, he said, without elaborating on details of the probe.

Eight people, including the racket's alleged kingpin Gaurav Mishra, have been arrested in the case till now.

The international kidney racket was busted on February 17. People involved in it used to remove kidney of poor people illegally and sent it for transplant into patients, including foreigners.

Police have arrested of Lakhimpur Khiri, T Rajkumar Rao of Kolkata, of Badarpur in New Delhi, Saboor Ahmad of Kakori in Lucknow, of Panki in and of Chowk in Lucknow, and in the case.

Going by the investigations, almost all the donors have accused of trapping them.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)