'Monster' husband gets 25 years in Singapore for sex abuse

A Singaporean man described as a "monster" by prosecutors was sentenced to 25-and-a-half years in for forcing his wife into and sexually abusing their six-year-old daughter and a niece.

The sentence was more than the 22 years sought by state prosecutors because of the gravity of the offences, including punching his wife to coerce her into so they could provide for their infant son.

A also sentenced the unemployed man, who cannot be named due to a court-issued gag order, to 24 strokes of the cane and a fine of USD 8,845).

"The 27-year-old accused is a monster," Deputy Public said in court.

"The sordid sexual depravity of his transgressions is unprecedented and involves him sexually exploiting the three most vulnerable women in his life - whom he had every responsibility to protect," Lau said, naming the wife, their daughter and his wife's 13-year-old niece.

The man forced his wife to advertise her using physical and emotional violence "to ensure that she fulfilled a daily quota of customers," Lau added.

He also coerced her into secretly filming herself having sex with customers, the said.

