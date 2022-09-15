Sikkim govt hikes minimum wage for unskilled workers by 67% to Rs 500

-
The Sikkim government on Wednesday hiked the minimum wage for unskilled workers by 67 per cent to Rs 500.
The daily wage for unskilled workers was increased from Rs 300 to Rs 500 with retrospective effect from July 11, 2022, Labour Minister Lok Nath Sharma said.
The daily wage for semi-skilled workers was increased to Rs 520 from Rs 320, while skilled workers will get Rs 535 instead of Rs 335 earlier, he said.
Highly-skilled workers will now get Rs 565 per day instead of Rs 365, Sharma said.
These wages will be applicable for those working at altitude up to 8,000 feet, while 50 per cent more wages will be given to those working at altitudes from 8,001 feet to 12,000 feet, said the minister of the Himalayan state.
Those working at altitudes of 12,001 feet to 16,000 feet will be paid 75 per cent more than the normal wage, he said.
Those working at places above 16,001 feet will get double the normal wage, Sharma said.
The new rates would be effective from July 11, 2022, and the labourers will be given arrears, he said.
Sharma said that Union Minister for State for Labour Rameswar Teli met Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang at Mintokgang on Tuesday evening and informed him that the Centre will set up a 100-bed hospital for ESIC beneficiaries.
