Silver futures down 0.38% on overseas cues

Taking weak cues from the global markets, silver prices drifted lower by 0.38 per cent to Rs 36,561 per kg in futures trading today as participants reduced their exposure.

At Multi Commodity Exchange, silver for delivery in September fell by Rs 140, or 0.38 per cent to Rs 36,561 per kg in business turnover of 77 lots.

Likewise, the for delivery in December declined by Rs 117, or 0.31 per cent to Rs 37,365 per kg in 253 lots.

Analysts attributed the slide in silver futures to a weak trend in the precious metals overseas.

Globally, silver fell 0.52 per cent to USD 14.43 an ounce in

