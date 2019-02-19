Silver futures surge 0.06% on upbeat demand

Silver futures traded higher by 0.06 per cent at Rs 40,194 per kg Tuesday after speculators raised bets, driven by a firm trend overseas.

Silver for delivery in March traded higher by Rs 24, or 0.06 per cent, at Rs 40,194 per kg in a business turnover of 13,328 lots at the Multi Commodity Exchange.

In a similar manner, the to be delivered in May rose by Rs 20, or 0.05 per cent, to Rs 40,766 per kg in 4,124 lots.

Analysts said widening of positions by traders in sync with a firm trend on global markets for precious metals influenced silver prices at futures trade here.

In the international market, silver traded higher at USD 15.78 an ounce in Singapore Tuesday.

