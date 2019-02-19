SC grants protection from arrest in all cases to ex-IPS officer Bharati Ghosh

The Tuesday granted protection from arrest in all cases registered against former IPS Bharati Ghosh, who had recently joined the BJP.

A bench headed by Justice A K Sikri said no coercive action should be taken against her and posted the matter for further hearing after three weeks.

Ghosh had moved the apex court seeking protection from arrest, saying the government has registered 10 FIRs against her.

She had said that apex court had already granted protection from arrest in seven cases but the state has registered three more FIRs against her.

The government opposed the plea of Ghosh and said there are clear evidences against her and submitted a transcript of a conversation between Ghosh and her personal security

