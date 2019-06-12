Silver futures up 0.51 pc on global cues

Silver futures traded 0.51 per cent higher at Rs 36,924 per kg on Wednesday as speculators raised bets, driven by a firm trend overseas.

Silver contracts for July delivery rose by Rs 189, or 0.51 per cent, to Rs 36,924 per kg in a business turnover of 22,612 lots on the

Silver contracts for September delivery also shot up by Rs 155, or 0.42 per cent, to Rs 37,330 per kg in 6,168 lots.

Analysts said widening of positions by traders, in sync with a firm trend overseas for precious metals, mainly influenced silver prices here.

In the international market, silver traded 0.58 per cent higher at USD 14.83 an ounce in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)