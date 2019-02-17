SIMI getting active in MP again under Cong: BJP national spokesperson

The BJP Sunday accused the Congress-led government in of making the state an "asylum of criminals" and said the banned (SIMI) was getting active again.

GVL also alleged that the was providing "tacit support" to proscribed outfits like and the

"Within two months of rule, has become an asylum of criminals. Murders, kidnapping of children, chain-snatching are taking place and no action is being taken. has again entered the state. Naxal activities have started," he claimed.

In an apparent reference to the Congress' election symbol, he told reporters here that the party's "hand" was with criminals.

When asked that whether he had any specific information on the revival of activities in the state, Rao said this was being seen in other states like and where the was "sympathising" with organisations like the PFI and SIMI.

He later said he was speaking on SIMI activities in on the basis of "information".

Hitting out at the Kamal Nath government, Rao said the was thwarting development works and cited the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri

"The has been hampering the implementation of the It has not been giving its share for the continuation of this scheme. The Congress government is also conspiring to weaken the Centre's Ayushman Bharat (Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya) Yojana," he alleged.

Speaking on the Pulwama attack in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed, Rao claimed that terrorism had been effectively controlled in the country since 2014.

" has already made it clear that those who targeted our soldiers will not be spared," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)