No Kashmiri has been harassed in Odisha so far: Police

The on Sunday said no incident related to harassment of has been reported in the state.

A said the is committed to protecting them and all personnel of the force are on high alert.

"In event of any trouble, people from Kashmir staying or visiting Odisha can contact the of police (SP) or dial for help," a senior said.

"All help will be provided forthwith. We are duty bound to protect all Kashmiris," the said.

"No incident of violence/harassment against reported in Odisha. However, we are alert. In case of any trouble, people from Kashmir staying/visiting Odisha can contact local police station or dial All help will be provided forthwith. We are duty bound to protect all of you!" the said on

The police said this after receiving an advisory from the asking all states to take necessary measures to ensure safety of Kashmiri students and residents living across the country.

The advisory was issued in the wake of reports of some Kashmiri students being allegedly targeted and harassed in various states following the Pulwama terror attack on Thursday by a Pakistan-based suicide bomber which claimed the lives of 40 CRPF personnel.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)