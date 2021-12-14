World's no 1 gymnast Simone Biles named Time's 2021 Athlete of the Year

-
ALSO READ
Tokyo 2020: Olympic sponsors praise Simone Biles after withdrawal
Tokyo Olympics: Simone Biles withdraws from women's all-around final
US gymnast Simone Biles wins bronze in beam final on Olympic return
Tokyo Olympics: History finally at hand, Biles headlines US gymnastics team
Olympics: We're not just entertainment, we're humans, says Simone Biles
-
Simone Biles was named Time's 2021 Athlete of the Year, the magazine announced.
The world's most decorated gymnast was hailed for putting her mental health first when she withdrew from four event finals at the Tokyo Olympics.
Biles, a four-time Olympic medalist, later revealed that she suffered from what gymnasts called "the twisties - when you lose the sense of space and dimension in the air.
Despite the setback, the 24-year-old managed to earn a team all-around silver and a bronze in balance beam at the Tokyo Games.
A month after the Tokyo Olympics, Biles gave an emotional testimony at a US senate hearing into former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal.
Biles along with hundreds of athletes accused the FBI, USA Gymnastics and the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee for failing to stop the abuse.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU