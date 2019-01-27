JUST IN
Singareni Collieries eyeing 100-million tonne output

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

: Coal mining firm Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) is targeting production of 100 million tonnes, its chairman and managing director N Sridhar has said.

Speaking after unfurling the national flag during the 70th Republic Day celebrations held at the office of Singareni Collieries here on Saturday, he said the company was also working towards acquiring coal mines in other states.

He said the company, a public sector undertaking has mines across the northern parts of Telangana and acquired the Naini block and the Patrapura (new)block in Odisha.

Singareni would achieve the target of producing 100 million tonnes shortly after the acquisition of more blocks in other states, a press release issued by the company on Sunday quoted Sridhar as saying.

The company has taken to thermal and solar power generation apart from coal production, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, January 27 2019. 19:30 IST

