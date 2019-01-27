Singareni Collieries eyeing 100-million tonne output

: firm Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) is targeting production of 100 million tonnes, its N Sridhar has said.

Speaking after unfurling the national flag during the 70th celebrations held at the office of Collieries here on Saturday, he said the company was also working towards acquiring coal mines in other states.

He said the company, a public sector undertaking has mines across the northern parts of and acquired the block and the Patrapura (new)block in Odisha.

would achieve the target of producing 100 million tonnes shortly after the acquisition of more blocks in other states, a press release issued by the company on Sunday quoted Sridhar as saying.

The company has taken to thermal and solar power generation apart from coal production, the release said.

